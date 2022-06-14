Charlotte City Council Approves Spectrum Center Renovations

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte City Council voted 10-1 in favor of spending over $200 million for Spectrum Center and practice facility renovations.

Spectrum Center is the home of the NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets.

The upgrades will feature $173 million in Spectrum Center renovations, $42 million in other improvements, and $62 million for a performance facility.

The Hornets’ practice facility would move to the transit center across the street. The transit center would be relocated underground as a new facility below the current spot in Uptown.

Officials say that the renovations are another step in revitalizing Uptown. Mayor Vi Lyles said it would increase foot traffic in Uptown and help companies in the area get employees back in the office.

