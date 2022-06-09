CMS Interim Superintendent Discusses Current School Safety Measures

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

While the end of the 2021-2022 school year has finally arrived for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, district leaders and school officials are still discussing safety measures.

Since the beginning of the school year in August, 30 guns were found on multiple campuses. Just this week alone, two guns were reported on two separate campuses.

Weapons such as knives, box cutters, razors, pepper spray, and tasers were also reported and found on campuses.

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh weighed in on the safety issues during an interview with WBTV.

“We have put the scanners in all of our comprehensive high schools as a deterrent to ensure we don’t have weapons brought in. It has worked,” Hattabaugh said.

CMS has also implemented other safety measures including the Say Something app and increased screenings.

Hattabaugh says achieving safety is only possible with the community working together and school staff following proper protocols.

Read the full story here.