Charlotte Ranked the 7th Best Place to Rent in America

The Queen City has made another list!

Charlotte has been ranked the seventh-best place to rent in America in 2022 by real estate company Rent Cafe. The city outranks larger cities including Austin, Texas.

To determine the ranking, Rent Cafe used metrics and proprietary data such as costs, selection and quality of apartments, quality of their neighborhoods, occupancy rates, local economy, air quality, and job opportunities.

Charlotte is currently one of the most competitive cities in terms of cost of living and housing, ranking 24th among more than a hundred cities.

Charlotte had over a 20% increase of new apartments delivered in 2021.

