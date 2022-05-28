Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor Opening Day

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte residents now have another location to cool down this summer.

Carowinds’ waterpark, Carolina Harbor, officially opened Friday morning. The waterpark is included with park admission.

Guests can enjoy many attractions including giant water slides, wave pools, and a kids’ area. There is fun for all ages.

The waterpark will be open for Memorial Day.

Carolina Harbor Hours:

Saturday, May 28th

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Celebrate America Fireworks Show

Sunday, May 29th

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, May 30th (Memorial Day)

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.