Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Fight To The Finish in the Official ‘The Gray Man’ Trailer

Netflix dropped off the official trailer to their highly anticipated upcoming spy thriller ‘The Gray Man‘ today (May 24) and it is action-packed.

Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) star in the film, based on the 10-part book series by Mark Greaney. The most expensive movie ever made by Netflix to date reunites Evans with frequent collaborators with the film being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film was produced by their company, AGBO.

In ‘The Gray Man’ Gosling plays Court Gentry aka, Sierra Six. After accidentally finding hidden agency secrets, Gentry, a former CIA operative, is hunted across the globe by his psychopathic adversary Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. You can watch the trailer below.

Looks amazing right?

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Billy Bob Thornton (Bad Santa), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resssurections), Dhanush, Wagner Moura (Narcos), Alfre Woodard (Crooklyn), Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Eme Ikwuakor (Ink) and Scott Haze (Child of God) also star in the film.

Joining the Russo brothers as producers are Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers. On top of his duties as a director and producer, alongside Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Joe Russo wrote the screenplay.

The Russo’s latest blockbuster will hit theaters July 15 and be available to stream on Netflix one week later July 22. How do you think the trailer looks? Are you going to tune in when the movie is released? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

