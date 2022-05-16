StarMed in Charlotte Giving Out Free Baby Formula

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

StarMed in Charlotte is helping parents and caregivers amidst the nationwide baby formula shortage.

On Tuesday, May 17, the health care group will give out approximately 300 canisters of formula for free. The canisters will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

StarMed will begin giving out the formula at noon at their East and West Charlotte locations:

Eastland Location: 5344 Central Avenue Charlotte, NC 28212

FreeMore Location: 4001 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, NC 28208

“We’re used to lines. We don’t want the community to wait in line for this. We anticipate we’ll pass it out relatively quickly,” said Michael Estramonte, CEO of StarMed, to WBTV.

Health experts urge parents struggling to find formula to contact their pediatricians.

