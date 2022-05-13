105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It turns out that Naomi Osaka’s love for sports knows no bounds.

The tennis star is now venturing outside of the tennis court to try her hand on the business side of things by opening up her own sports agency. The move means Osaka with be splitting with global sports talent management company IMG after a six year partnership to start her own, called Evolve.

Osaka is partnering with her agent, Stuart Duguid for the new venture and both with have an equity stake in the company with no outside investors as Osaka is ready to do things in a unique manner– which she always has in her career.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional, Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman,” Osaka told Sportico.

Duguid reveals that the idea of the small boutique-like bespoke agency first came about as she was competing in the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the inspiration of some basketball GOATs.

“We were discussing the business models of some of her mentors like Kobe and LeBron. We thought – why has no transcendent female athlete done that yet,” said Duguid. “It’s athlete-driven and focused on big picture brand building rather than quick checks with a commission attached.”

The 24-year-old attaching her name tho the business side of tennis is promising as her work with Duguid has led to her becoming the height paid female tennis player since she’s reportedly worth more than $57 million. The only tennis player worth more is titan Roger Federer, proving that she’s definitely doing something right.

Another foray into business that Osaka recently took on is as an ambassador for sweetgreen, the salad restaurant chain with the hopes of pushing for healthier eating and lifestyles.

Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency Named “Evolve” was originally published on cassiuslife.com