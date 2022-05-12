Free School Lunch Program Ending for Some CMS Students

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A program that helped provide free lunches to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students is coming to an end.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s universal free school meals began during the pandemic. Beginning March 2020, waivers allowed K-12 children to get free school breakfast and lunch regardless of family income.

The waivers are set to expire on June 30, despite school nutrition advocates urging for an extension.

The waivers ending will leave many students without free meals a school lunch programs return to pre-pandemic procedures for the 2022-23 school year.

CMS will not raise the price of lunch meals for 2022-23. Read the full story here.