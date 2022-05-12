105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers found out their 2022 schedule Thursday night, which revealed the black and blue will host for of their first five games at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina opens the season September 11th against the Cleveland Browns, before visiting Metlife Stadium for the second straight year to face the New York Giants. The Panthers get their first division test in Week Three, hosting the New Orleans Saints on September 25th.

The NFL assigned one primetime game to the Panthers, as Carolina will host division-rival Atlanta on Thursday night football on November 10th. Carolina will make two trips to the west coast, visiting the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on October 16th, and the Seattle Seahawks on December 11th. The Panthers will close with a pair of divisional opponents away from home, visiting Tampa Bay on January 1st, followed by New Orleans to conclude the regular season.

CAROLINA PANTHERS 2022 SCHEDULE (TIMES ET)

WEEK 1 SEPT 11 CLEVELAND 1:00 PM CBS

WEEK 2 SEPT 18 @NY Giants 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 3 SEPT 25 NEW ORLEANS 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 4 OCT 2 ARIZONA 4:05 PM FOX

WEEK 5 OCT 9 SAN FRANCISCO 4:05 PM CBS

WEEK 6 OCT 16 @LA Rams 4:05 PM FOX

WEEK 7 OCT 23 TAMPA BAY 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 8 OCT 30 @Atlanta 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 9 NOV 6 @Cincinnati 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 10 NOV 10 ATLANTA 8:15 PM AMAZON

WEEK 11 NOV 20 @Baltimore 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 12 NOV 27 DENVER 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 13 BYE

WEEK 14 DEC 11 @Seattle 4:25 PM FOX

WEEK 15 DEC 18 PITTSBURGH 1:00 PM CBS

WEEK 16 DEC 24 DETROIT 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 17 JAN 1 @Tampa Bay 1:00 PM FOX

WEEK 18 JAN 7/8 @New Orleans TBD/TBD

NFL Announces 2022 Carolina Panthers Schedule was originally published on wfnz.com