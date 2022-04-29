That’s How You Feel? Twitter Reacts To The Release Of Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Album

The king of toxicity is back!

Nothing gets the internet talking like new music. That is especially the case when the new music is from none other than beloved Atlanta rapper Future.

Thursday night (April 28), the 38-year-old dropped his ninth studio album, ‘I Never Liked You.’ The album is his first since his collaboration album with Lil Uzi Vert ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ and his first solo album since 2020’s ‘High Off Life,’ which debuted #2 and #1 respectively on the US Billboard 200.

The 16-track album features Kanye West, Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, Tems, EST Gee and Kodak Black with production from a host of hitmakers including Southside, Wheezy and ATL Jacob.

As with every Hendrix album we’ve come to love, ‘I Never Liked You’ gives us the perfect balance of being ain’t sh*t and simping simultaneously. Future shows how quickly he can go from in his feelings to in his Birkin bag ,almost effortlessly. The album is filled with some of his vintage braggadocious flows with heart-felt melodic trapsterpieces.

After listening to the album, fans quickly took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the Dirty Sprite 2 artists’ latest effort. Fans spoke about how they thought that this might be his best and most cohesive work since 2017’s HNDRXX. Some went even further back and said they felt like he was bringing back classic 2015 vibes.

Fans also hilariously joked about how difficult it was for them to listen to ‘I Never Liked You’ and Kehlani‘s new album ‘blue water road‘ on the same night.

As with any good album, listeners tweeted and debated which songs they thought were the most fire. A lot of people were really high on ‘Wait For U,’ which features Tems and Drake. ‘Gold Stacks,’ ‘Chickens,’ ‘Puffin On Zootiez,’ ‘Back To The Basics’ and ‘Love You Better’ were also tracks that seemed to stand out for listeners.

A video was released for another song that people seemed to love today. Kanye West joined Fire Marshall Future in the video for ‘Keep It Burnin.’ You can watch the video here.

As if this new album wasn’t already filled with enough bangers, frequent collaborator Young Scooter announced that Pluto will be dropping the deluxe version of the album on Monday (May 2).

How’d you feel about the album? What are your favorite tracks? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

