CMS Board Approves $2.1 Billion Budget Increasing Teacher Pay

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board approved a $2.1 billion budget for the 2022-23 school year. The board voted 8-0 on Tuesday night. The budget will help students with social-emotional needs and will make teachers the highest-paid in the state. Teachers, instructional support staff, and assistant principals would be provided a 2.7% average pay increase under the new budget. The budget now moves to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners for final approval. Read the full story here.