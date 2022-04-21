Charlotte Has the Second-Most Polluted Air in the Southeast

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mecklenburg County’s air quality continues to suffer as Charlotte remains the second-most polluted city in the Southeast for ozone pollution. The ranking is from the American Lung Association 2022 Air Quality Report. This makes the second year in a row that Mecklenburg County has a received an F for ozone pollution. Charlotte is the main contributor to the county’s failing grade. Traffic along Interstate 485, factories, refineries, chemical plants and gas stations are contributing to the poor air quality. High pollutant levels can be harmful to the public’s health, especially those with respiratory and cardiovascular health problems. Read the full story here.