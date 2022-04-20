Mecklenburg County Offering Funding to Help Families Cover Childcare

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you have children, it may be no surprise that childcare is expensive. In Charlotte, it costs some parents more to cover childcare than it does to cover tuition at UNC Charlotte. Mecklenburg County is offering a new program to help families cover these costs. The program will provide up to two years worth of childcare vouchers.

Those making three times the federal poverty income level will be eligible for the funding. Accepted families will have to pay 10% of their monthly gross household income. The program will begin on June 1. Participation is first-come, first-serve. Applications can found on Child Care Resources Inc.’s website or by calling 704-328-2181. Read the full story here.

