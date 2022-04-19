Michigan Kindergartner Brings Tequila To School & Shares With Classmates [WATCH]

A situation happened in Michigan where a five-year-old brought a bottle of Jose Cuervo mixed drink to school and shared it with other kindergartners. Reports state that one of the children told the teacher that a student shared liquor with them. The child’s parent said that she left feeling “woozy” and “dizzy” after she had “four or five sips” of the drink.
This is a super bizarre situation and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses how they would react if this happened to their children and when they had their first drink.
