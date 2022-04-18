Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige To Receive Billboard’s 2022 Icon Award [WATCH]

RSMS
Our favorite girl Mary J. Blige is set to receive the 2022 Billboard Icon Award.  The Billboard Music Awards is coming up on May 15, 2022.  In other news, Chris Brown is having trouble at his home again.  He called the police on a woman who has been trespassing at his home and got into a screaming match with his security. Also Snoop Dogg spills the tea on the Super Bowl performance.

Hear this and more in the Hot Spot.

[caption id="attachment_3673864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty[/caption] Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby! Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. It’s safe to also say that, in the event Chris Brown is indeed the father, that all of his baby mom’s resemble each other and Karrueche. Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] Without further ado, meet Chris Brown’s third alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown: RELATED: Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] RELATED: Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown’s Baby Girl!

