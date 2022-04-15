Listen: Ta’East Drops New Single “Ultra Magnetic”

Up and coming Los Angeles based hip hop artist Ta’East drops off his new single “Ultra Magnetic” co-produced by Cairo Mayeson and M3rge.

Ta without question shows his dominance as a high-level lyricist on the fiery track that exhibits the same passion heard in earlier releases. Ta is eager to electrify hip-hop fans with new music after releasing the loosie “Floor 2 The Ceiling.” The reflective, spirited rhymes heard in “Ultra Magnetic” show why Ta was named an artist to watch by Complex in 2016. He looks to regain momentum with a barrage of powerful anthems that depict the highs and lows of pursuing rap superstardom.

The rapper made national headlines in 2016 after shaping a unique kinship with the late beloved fashion icon, Virgil Abloh. Ta has remained intentional with his desire to create music that galvanizes listeners since achieving wide acclaim with his EP “Okay, I’m Ready” and standout visual “WithTheShit.” Even before those releases, Ta moved the underground as a force with projects like 2012’s The Popular Stranger and 2013’s Sonata EP.

Kentucky born, California raised Aaron Ta’East Evans was raised solely by his mother, alongside his two other siblings. Working as a background actor and writing poetry as a child, Ta always had an interest in performing. He would eventually find his voice as a recording artist when his Uncle, a local producer, persuaded him to record his first song. Since then, he has shown that he is a fresh new voice in hip-hop and does so on his new single also.

“Ultra Magnetic” set the tone for Beyond The Halo Effect, a 7 track EP boosted by cinematic production from frequent collaborator Cario Mayeson. Fans can expect the EP later this Spring. You can stream “Ultra Magnetic” here.

For updates and more information about Ta’East, you can follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

"Ultra Magnetic" was originally published on globalgrind.com

