Rihanna Talks Unplanned Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky: “I Can Do Any Part Of Life By His Side”

The world practically shut down following the news back in February that pop superstar Rihanna is pregnant and having a baby with New York hip-hop heavyweight A$AP Rocky.

Gracing the cover yet again for the U.S. edition of Vogue, the Loud hitmaker spoke candidly on how her surprise romance with the A$AP Mob head honcho came about and how the two plan on spending their lives together while raising a family.

The May 2022 issue of Vogue, shot by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, shows Rih proudly showing off her baby bump in a form-fitting ALAÏA catsuit. “Our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!!” she wrote as a caption on Instagram while sharing the cover with full exclamation, cleverly tagging baby daddy Rocky in the photo on her stomach. On getting with Rocky initially after being industry friends for a decade, Rih tells Vogue, “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” continuing by adding, “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.” She even commented on that infamous butt-grab at the 2012 VMAs, which surprisingly enough wasn’t rehearsed, by stating, “My manager was like, ‘Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this shit slide.’”

More deets on the budding romance of Rocky & Rih below, via Vogue:

“Gradually, Rihanna let her guard down, and things became serious when the world went into COVID lockdown. “He became my family in that time,” she says. Part of it was an epic road trip they took in summer 2020 from Los Angeles to New York. Meandering across the country on a big tour bus, they were able to get away from the glare of the public eye. They’d park and Rihanna would grill barefoot while Rocky tie-dyed T-shirts picked up at the gas station. “I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” she remembers. “I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.” No matter where they stopped, they always had fun. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she says. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living,” she says of their existence together. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.’”

Read Rihanna’s full cover story for the May 2022 cover of Vogue by clicking here. Take a look below for some of our favorite shots of the mommy-to-be:

