Exclusive: Jessica Williams & Mads Mikkelsen Talk ’Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,’ Their Potterverse Preferences, Fantasy Fandom & More!

Let’s get magical!

Lovable star Jessica Williams will soon have the world under her spell as the wonderfully whimsical Professor Lally Hicks in upcoming Fantasy-Thriller ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’

Known for her star turn as Mia on HBO’s ‘Love Life’ and hilariously relatable musings on ‘2 Dope Queens,’ the Harlem-bred comedian shines as ESSENCE’s April cover girl who opened up about her role in ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ giving Black people more cosplay options, and more in the cover story you can read here.

And yes, that was her serving a fantastical array of cosplay looks while promoting the buzzy blockbuster on the international promo tour.

Name a cooler witch. You can’t.

“In general, I’m just trying to give Black people more stuff that they can cosplay, as someone who definitely wanted to cosplay and still would want to cosplay in my life,” said Williams in the refreshingly honest ESSENCE cover story.

We caught up with our new favorite witch and Mads Mikkelsen who talked the magical movie-of-the-moment, their Potterverse preferences, and more in our interview you can watch below:

In ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Peep the trailer below:

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, 2-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ hits UK theaters on April 8, 2022 and U.S. cinemas a week later on April 15, 2022.

