Charlotte Committee to Push for Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers

With current inflation, some may find it challenging to pay their rent. For some Charlotte residents, housing vouchers are the only way to ensure they are not homeless. The problem is, many landlords do not accept these vouchers. Charlotte’s Great Neighborhoods Committee is expected to push for subsidies and vouchers to be more accepted. Under their recommendations, the voucher program would be mandatory for landlords who receive any kind of public tax dollars. Read the full story here.

