Watch: Jenifer Lewis Stars In Upcoming Showtime Series ‘I Love That for You’ As A Home Shopping Network CEO

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jenifer Lewis has found a new home on Showtime with upcoming series I Love That for You. The black-ish star is a home shopping network CEO in the new series. Watch the official trailer below.

I Love That for You stars Lewis, Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon. It follows Joanna Gold, portrayed by Bayer, who dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Lewis plays Patricia, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of the popular home shopping channel. The comedy series is inspired by Bayer’s personal story overcoming childhood leukemia.

The show’s official description:

I LOVE THAT FOR YOU centers on Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie (Shannon), the charismatic star of the network, all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed. Lewis plays Patricia, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of the popular home shopping channel.

According to Shadow and Act, other cast members include Paul James, who plays “a charming but dry stage manager” named Jordan, Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann, “an ambitious insecure host,” Matt Rogers as Patricia’s “ingratiating right-hand man” Darcy, Punam Patel as Beena, an off-kilter backstage producer, and Johno Wilson as Perry, “a beloved host on the network with a popular cooking show.”

Bayer is the co-creator and executive producer alongside Jeremy Beiler.

The series will feature eight episodes with new episodes dropping each Friday on streaming and on-demand before appearing on air each Sunday. It is set to premiere on streaming and on-demand April 29 before debuting on Showtime’s television network May 1 at 8:30 pm ET.

Watch the trailer below.

Watch: Jenifer Lewis Stars In Upcoming Showtime Series ‘I Love That for You’ As A Home Shopping Network CEO was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: