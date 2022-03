105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Join the Deltas of Charlotte tomorrow, March 19th as they host the Soles For Kids Drive-Thru Parade. Shoe donations will be collected for children to propel them into a better life. New or gently used athletic shoes size 3 and up are needed. The event will take place at 5408 Beatties Road from 10 am to 12 pm. For more information, click here.

