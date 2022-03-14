3 Fraud Scams to Be Aware of Today

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

With the current inflation of prices for daily items, scamming is at a high. These scams are mainly schemes to get victims to send money or give access to passwords or bank accounts.

Romance Scam This scam usually occurs on dating apps or social media. An impersonator may form a relationship online and claim to live out of state, be away on business, or otherwise unavailable. They then state they are in an urgent crisis and ask for a money loan or access to your online banking account. Refund Scam This scam involves receiving an unsolicited call, email, or pop-up message from what appears to be a legitimate company. Example companies are Amazon, Google, or PayPal. The scammers request your online banking information or ask that you download an app from a link so your refund can be processed.

Tip: If you are in doubt of the legitimacy of the email, call the official customer service line of the company requesting the information.

Cyber Currency Investment Scam The rise in the popularity of cryptocurrency has given scammers a new platform for stealing money. This scam involves luring victims into fake websites or compromised social media accounts to invest in cryptocurrency. Job seekers may also be hired by a fake cryptocurrency business and asked to provide banking or personal information.

Tip: Research the website or company you are looking to invest in before investing. Legitimate companies will usually have information about the company on more than one source (website).

