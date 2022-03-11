News
HomeNews

Herschel Walker Brags About His Business Success, Records Show Lawsuits, Losses And Lies

You ain't got to liiiie, Herschel—you ain't got to lie.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Herschel Walker Brags About His Business Success, Records Show Lawsuits, Losses And Lies

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

In today’s episode of Inventing Herschel, it turns out GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been out here boasting about what a great businessman he is while, in reality, his businesses have not been paying back loans, he’s been exaggerating about how many people he’s employed and his businesses have been facing lawsuits and serious net losses because Walker is more cap than capitalist.

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “the Republican Senate front-runner boasts of creating several successful businesses and hundreds of jobs” and he’s looking to ride that reputation all the way to Raphael Warnock’s Senate seat.

“Whenever Georgia needed somebody to speak up for their businesses, they called Herschel Walker,” Walker said during a recent rally in Dahlonega. But AJC has taken a deep look at his business record and its findings might have “Georgia” saying, “Bruh, I don’t even know you and keep my name outcho mouf.”

A review of court records and other public documents shows that Walker has been telling Tinder Swindler-level lies about the number of people his companies employ, the sizes of his businesses, and the assets they own.

“The review also revealed a string of defaults, settlements, and lawsuits alleging that Walker and his businesses owed millions of dollars in unpaid loans,” AJC reported.

Walker has attached his name to at least 12 businesses and claims status as a job creator. For example, Walker reportedly valued H. Walker Enterprises, his largest holding, at between $25 and $50 million. He also reported that it generated roughly $3 million in income for him in recent years.

“Commitment to excellence demonstrated in my athletic achievements is now incorporated into my business endeavors,” Walker says on the company’s website.

The company “serves as an umbrella for most of his other business ventures,” AJC reported, and one of those businesses is Renaissance Man Food Services, a poultry products and distribution company he’s referred to as a “mini Tyson Foods.” He claimed in 2009 that he employed more than 100 people at the company and more recently, he upped that amount to more than 600 employees. He also said the company grossed $70 million a year. But during the pandemic when the company was applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal Small Business Administration, Walker reported having only eight employees at the company.

It turns out his claims of employing hundreds of people referred to the chicken distributors he bought his product from, which are not part of his business. So when he got sued in 2018, Walker walked back all of that bragging about making it rain jobs by admitting that he doesn’t own any of his suppliers.

“I don’t mean to speak of ‘own’ in a technical sense,” he said in court.

Beyond all of that, AJC reports that “Walker and various business partners have defaulted or fell behind in payments on at least eight loans totaling $9 million over the past two decades.”

Renaissance Man Inc., a health food company Walker founded in 1997, had net sales of $52,679 in 200 and $4,676 in 2001, and it had net losses of $900,606 and $1,879,626 respectively in those years. In 2002, the company merged with American Consolidated Mining Co. and was renamed American Consolidated Management Group (ACMG), and Walker took the position of CEO and president of the new company. During his time as CEO, the company fell behind in payments or defaulted on at least five loans amounting to a combined $8.2 million, resulting in more lawsuits. In 2005, the company was sued by a creditor alleging the company had failed to repay an $800,000 loan. Another lawsuit by a marketing firm claimed the company owed them $570,000. Both suits were settled for far less money than the plaintiffs claimed they were owed.

Anyway, the list of Walker’s business failings goes on, but the moral of the story is, Herschel be lying.

The man’s campaign was already caught lying repeatedly about Walker graduating from college, and Walker himself once promoted a magic mist one can spray in their doorway that will “clean you of COVID” when they walk through it.

As for his business sense, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the senior associate dean for leadership studies at Yale, said after reviewing AJC’s findings: “There are a lot of fine qualities in his background as an athlete to celebrate, of course. In the business world, he is not anywhere in the league of any of his Republican predecessors.”

You ain’t got to liiiie, Herschel—you ain’t got to lie.

Or maybe you do.

SEE ALSO

‘Herschel Walker Isn’t Smart Enough To Debate Anybody’: Rival GOP Candidate Mocks Senate Hopeful’s Intelligence

Herschel Walker Promoted Magical ‘Mist’ That Will ‘Clean You From COVID’…Yes, You Read That Right

Justin Bibb - Mayor of Cleveland, OH

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

11 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Continue reading Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

[caption id="attachment_4274473" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: twitter / Cleveland Public Library[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2022 Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland’s 58th mayor at the city’s Public Auditorium on Jan 8, 2022. Dubbed Cleveland’s first millennial mayor, the 34-yea-old political phenomenon won the mayoral election by defeating Kevin J. Kelley with 62% of the vote. He’s Cleveland's fourth black mayor and the city’s second youngest. https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom/status/1479951509173452807 Bibb, who was born and raised in Cleveland, has wanted to be in politics the majority of his life and his journey is quite interesting. He interned for Senator Barack Obama in 2007 and took his first local government job in 2011 as Special Assistant for Education & Economic Development for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Bibb took his talents to the corporate world in 2015,  becoming the Head of Global Cities Practice at Gallup, traveling, and working in New York and Washington D.C. Bibb returned to Cleveland in 2019 to serve as KeyBank’s Vice President. Although Bibb worked in a corporate capacity, he also had his thumb on the pulse of the black community in his native city. After the shooting death of Tamir Rice in 2014, Bibb co-founded Hack Cleveland, a non-profit that advocates for criminal justice reform using civic technology. During Bibb’s inauguration address he pledged to build a safer, more equitable, and healthier Cleveland. “We can be the Cleveland that young people move back to because there are good jobs, safe streets, good schools, quality grocery stores, good health care,” said Bibb. “We don’t just have to dream about that Cleveland. We can and will work toward that goal every minute of every day.” Police reform is also on the agenda for the Newly elected mayor. He plans to provide police officers with raises, better technology, and more accountability while giving residents a louder voice in how their neighborhoods are policed. https://twitter.com/BibbForCLE/status/1478867463488036869 Bibb also plans to address youth gun violence in the city. He has already met with Police officers, as well as city prosecutors about how to move forward in addressing the violence in Cleveland. Bibb’s hopes to also announce plans to reform the city’s diversion center, which provides treatment to the mentally ill and addicts. Instead of sending them to jail, the center would provide them with treatment instead of prison time. Although Bibb’s plans for the city are ambitious, he’s ready to be the change that Clevland has needed for a very long time. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

Herschel Walker Brags About His Business Success, Records Show Lawsuits, Losses And Lies  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Someone Find The Teller: 5 Reasons Ryan Coogler…

 1 day ago
03.10.22

A TikTok Dance Cult? One Famed TikToker’s Family…

 3 days ago
03.08.22
12 items

Celebrate National Sons Day With A Gallery Of…

 1 week ago
03.04.22
Photos
Close