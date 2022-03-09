105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are going on tour this summer for their joint comedy tour, “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed.” This tour is set to be legendary hitting New York and New Jersey first and more dates to be added. In not-so-happy news, Kanye West’s Donda 2 album’s number will not appear on any Billboard charts due to it being sold exclusively via the Stem Player. Also, the Supreme Court overturned comedian Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction, rejecting Pennsylvania prosecutors to review the decision. Da Brat has information on all these stories and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announce Joint Comedy Tour “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” Coming This Summer [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com