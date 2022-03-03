Education
NC Students Suffered Learning Loss Due to Less Time in the Classroom

Although some children may have enjoyed virtual learning, recent reports show it caused a learning loss for many. The North Carolina State Department of Public Instruction released its first report on learning loss due to COVID-19. The report showed that the pandemic was a barrier for many students trying to excel academically. While most students did continue to progress, the progress was at a slower pace. The report details that students who spent more days learning in person performed closer to expectations than those who spent more days learning virtually. The biggest growth drops were seen in students of color, students who lacked internet access, and students who were economically disadvantaged. The State Department of Instruction and schools are developing different strategies to get kids back on track. Read the full story here.

