Jay-Z Fragrance Lawsuit Comes To An End With $4.5 Million Ruling In His Favor

The lengthy legal war between Jay-Z and perfume brand Parlux has been going on for years, but now it looks like the hip-hop mogul has finally come out on top in the case after it was determined that he’s entitled to a whopping $4.5 million in royalty claims from the failed endorsement deal.
As Page Six reports, Parlux originally filed a $68 million lawsuit against Hov back in 2016 on accusations that he failed to promote the eventually-canceled Gold Jay Z fragrance that was in development a decade ago. The trial eventually began in October 2021 and lasted for three weeks, with the 4:44 emcee ultimately getting a pass in the lawsuit. That’s where the countersuit came into play.
More on how Jay-Z was ultimately awarded the $4.5 million in royalties below, via Page Six:
“At trial, Alex Spiro, a lawyer for the the 51-year-old ’99 Problems’ rapper, asked the jury to grant his client’s counterclaim against Parlux seeking over $4.5 million in alleged unpaid royalties. But the jury also found that Parlux shouldn’t have to pay damages to Jay-Z either.
The Appellate Division, First Department issued a ruling Thursday on appeals that had been pending during the trial, finding that Jay-Z and his company ‘are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.’
‘The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,’ Justice John Higgitt wrote in the unanimous decision.”
In the brand’s defense, Parlux lawyer Anthony Viola said that the rapper, born Shawn Carter, and his company S. Carter Enterprises LLC broke the original agreement by not showing up at the Gold Jay Z launch event at Macy’s in 2014, in addition to ditching promo spots on Good Morning America and with fashion publication Women’s Wear Daily.
Viola made a somewhat valid argument on Parlux’s behalf, stating during trial, “If the defendants had fulfilled the contract, if they have upheld their end of the bargain, Parlux would have had a runaway success,” further adding, “We would have netter $67.6 million in net profits.” However, Spiro made a great counterargument on Jay-Z’s behalf, firing back with the rhetoric question, “Why on Earth would Jay-Z put his name on one product and only one product in his entire career if he wanted that product to fail? Why?” Good point!
Take a look at what could’ve been below:
