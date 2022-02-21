Work & Money
Carowinds Looking to Hire Hundreds of Workers

If you know someone looking for a fun seasonal job, Carowinds is looking to hire hundreds of workers for the 2022 season. The park is planning to pay employees $15 an hour. Park officials say that Carowinds will hold a hiring fair today, Monday, Feb. 21. In-person and virtual interviews will be available on the Carowinds website. In-person interviews will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday.

2,000 positions are looking to be filled in the following areas:

  • Ride operators
  • Merchandise and games
  • Park Services
  • Food and beverage
  • Admissions
  • Safety and Security
  • Entertainment and more

Carowinds employees will get free admission to the park, discounts, and a flexible work schedule. Read the full story here.

