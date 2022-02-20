105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Voice of NASCAR on PRN Doug Rice joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he previewed what to expect from the 64th running of the Daytona 500.

Doug first started by recapping the duel races and the wreck from Joey Logano in the 2nd duel race as he noted that Joey Logano took the blame for the wreck but it was a good thing to see since it was the first time we have seen the new car wreck and the fact that Joey was unharmed was an early win for the safety of the vehicle.

The conversation around the new “Next Gen” car continued as Doug said:

“These cars look a lot more like the cars on the street and they sound incredible. So many drivers did say there is going to be a learning curve with this car as Kevin Harvick said it is going to take about half a year to learn all the nuances of the car.”

When it comes to the sleepers of the event Doug said to keep your eye on Michael McDowell going back-to-back as he has a fast car and he studies unlike anyone else when it comes to these races as Ford seems to have an edge this weekend.

Doug Rice: The Odds Say Right Now That A Ford Is Going To Win The 500 was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: