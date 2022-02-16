Front Page News: U.S. Temporarily Bans Avocados From Mexico + Mike Tyson Launches Cannabis Line

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The “Front Page News” today has a little bit of everything, from updates on the situation in Russia with Vladamir Putin and the latest COVID-19 reports to a settlement reached in the Sandy Hook shooting case and even a story on the viral shortage of avocados.

Rock-T also has some sports news to fill us in on, including Ben Simmons’ contradicting comments following his recent trade to the Brooklyn Nets and a new line of cannabis products coming by way of boxing legend Mike Tyson. We can already imagine the “knockout punch” that comes with that strand of weed!

Stay informed on what’s happening in the world today by tuning in for “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

