Three’s Company: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes & Amy Schumer To Host 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards are again set to make history…or shall we say herstory.

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer were named the hosts of this year’s Oscars on a “Good Morning America” telecast Tuesday(February 15th).

This marks the first time ever that three women will share the hosting duties and the first time since 2011(James Franco and Anne Hathaway) that there will be more than one host.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2018, which was the last year that the award show had a host. Ellen Degeneres was the last woman to host in 2014. In 1987, the last time that there were three hosts, Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan handled the duties.

Enlisting Hall, Sykes and Schumer ensures that the Will Packer produced Oscars will be a breath of fresh air. Packer was tasked with bringing some sizzle back to the show and increasing viewership. This trio offers a wide-ranged appeal and an extensive amount of comedic experience.

Regina Hall has starred in countless films including the “Scary Movie” series, “Malibu’s Most Wanted,” “Death at a Funeral,” both “Think Like A Man” films, and “Girls Trip” where she previously worked with Packer. Over the past few years, she has garnered critical acclaim for films such as the indie “Support the Girls” (2018) that won her the New York Film Critics Award for best actress. She bookended the Sundance Film Festival this year with performances in “Master” and “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.” In 2019, Hall hosted the BET Awards.

Wanda Sykes began her stand-up career in 1987. In 1999, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Special as a member of the writing team for “The Chris Rock Show.” Since, she has appeared in films such as “Pootie Tang” and “Down to Earth.”She also has appeared in TV shows such as “Curb Your Enthusiam” and “Black-ish.” Sykes is the star, creator and writer of Netflix’s “The Upshaws.” She has hosted her own talkshow, the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards and has guest hosted for Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres.

Amy Schumer was a contestant on NBC’s reality competition “Last Comic Standing” in 2007. She won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015 for “Inside Amy Schumer” in which she created, co-produced, co-wrote and starred in. That same year, she wrote and made her film debut in the movie “Trainwreck.” In 2018, Schumer was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress In a Play for her Broadway debut in Meteor shower. Schumer also hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

Although fans were more than ecstatic to see that Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes would be hosting, we noticed a few folks had mixed feelings about Amy Schumer also being selected.

Hall, Sykes and Schumer join a distinguished list of women to host the ceremony which includes: Agnes Moorehead, Thelma Ritter, Claudette Colbert, Celeste Holm, Rosalind Russell, Helen Hayes, Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, Shirley MacLaine, Goldie Hawn(twice), Ellen Burstyn, Jane Fonda(twice), Liza Minnelli, Whoopi Goldberg(four times), Ellen DeGeneres(twice) and Anne Hathaway.

You can watch Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer host the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 8pm ET on ABC.

