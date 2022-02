105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like we aren’t the only people who love the Queen City. A new report from the real estate website Redfin has named Charlotte as one of the top 10 migration destinations. Charlotte ranked No. 8 on the list of most desired destinations for moving in America. There was an estimated net inflow of 28,546 people last year. Read the full story here.

