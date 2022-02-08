105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The ongoing divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are at the center of today’s “Gary’s Tea,” in addition to how celibacy is going for father-of-eight Nick Cannon.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye has reportedly been denying Kim’s request to sign papers that would legally make her single. No clue on whether it’s a bigger plot in his possible plans to get her back or just a way to sabotage her current relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. Either way, we hope Ye can let his ex go so both of them can co-parent without all the publicized drama.

Cannon on the other hand is apparently enjoying the single & sex-less life, but that hasn’t stopped people from making jokes about his celibacy after one person sent him a condom machine as an early Valentine’s Day gift. Even though it’s definitely too soon for baby number 9, we’ll just let the Wild ‘N Out creator do what makes him happy and those around him.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear some opinions from the hosts on these topics below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: