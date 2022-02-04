Whether you love him or love to hate him, there’s no avoiding Kanye West’s grip on pop culture, but that wasn’t always the case.

Twenty-one years ago, Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons met Kanye West and saw something so special that he moved from Chicago to New York City to document Ye’s journey to become the next great rapper.

Neither of them had any idea where just how far that journey would take them. Coodie and his directing partner Chike Ozah are just weeks away from the whole world being able to watch part 1 of ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ and now Netflix is dropping the official trailer for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:

Incredible footage. We definitely can’t wait to see more. Just from looking at the trailer, we’re already excited for the cameos from Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def and Pharrell Williams. We also love that Coodie was able to capture so much footage from when Kanye’s mom Donda was alive.

It should be so interesting for the folks who miss the “old Kanye” to have a chance to see all this footage right? In all of our angst over the new Kanye, it seems likely we’ll see some consistency in this very personal portrait.

Are you excited for ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’?

Experience the three-week global event that is jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy beginning February 16th, only on Netflix.

Who are you going to watch it with?

Netflix Drops Full Trailer For Coodie & Chike’s ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Ahead Of February 16th Release was originally published on globalgrind.com

