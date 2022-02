105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Publix stores in Charlotte could have free N95 masks avalaible as early as next week. The N95 masks are scheduled to start shipping to Publix pharmacies this weekend. Publix spokesman Jared Glover said that stores will have a table set-up to distribute up to three masks per customer. The masks will be avaliable while supplies last. Read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: