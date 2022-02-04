Oprah Reveals Cast of the Upcoming The Color Purple Musical Film With Fantasia ,Danielle Brooks, & Taraji P. Henson

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Oprah Winfrey revealed the cast of the upcoming The Color Purple musical film. The exciting talent joining the ensemble includes Danielle Brooks, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, H.E.R. and more.

“This ain’t your mama’s Color Purple,” Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 film adapted by Alice Walker’s book of the same name, shared with Vanity Fair.

The Spielberg movie originates from Walker’s classic 1982 novel chronicling the lives of Black women from the rural South during the early part of the last century, documenting their survival under unspeakable, ever-present hardships. The cult classic gave Winfrey her first big break in tv and film after being a well recognized talk show host. She expects that when the cast begins filming in Georgia next month, The Color Purple will change their lives, as it once did hers.

“It has been a vehicle for magic and purpose in my life,” Winfrey details of the film’s innate sorcery. “I don’t know anybody who’s ever been associated with it whose life didn’t get enhanced. Everything comes from the original words of Alice Walker, which were grounded in love, really. Love of this community. Love of these people. Love of those characters. And that just gets passed on and passed on and passed on. I can’t wait to see this next evolvement, which is not attached to having done it the way we’ve always done it.”

Winfrey is producing the upcoming film with Scott Sanders, who produced the original Broadway musical in 2005 and has tended to the show around the world ever since, including winning the Best Revival Tony in 2015. Spielberg and Quincy Jones, who was the composer and a producer on the Oscar-nominated ’85 film, are also joining as producers.

The full cast of The Color Purple musical film includes: Fantasia as Celie, Colman Domingo as Mister, Halle Bailey as Nettie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, and Danielle Brooks as Sofia.

The Internet exploded last night (Feb. 3) when Winfrey revealed the names of those involved in the latest iteration of the classic franchise.

Winfrey happily passes the baton to Brooks as the next coming of Sofia.

Stay tuned for updates on the release of The Color Purple musical film. Read the full story on Vanity Fair.

