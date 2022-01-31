Olympia D’s Money Matters Tip: Save Your Tax Money

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s another Monday Matters Monday! I know some of you just received your W-2 and you’re headed over to the tax office. That’s great, however, this year when you get your refund check, don’t go to the mall and blow it. Instead, put it in a savings account…at a bank that’s across town…that you don’t have a bank card or a checkbook for. That will hopefully stop you from doing anything impulsive. SAVE YOUR MONEY!! We’re still dealing with this pandemic and you never know what might happen. So, start or continue to contribute even more to your emergency fund. Want to buy a house? Save for your purchase so that you can START building generational wealth and STOP paying this ever-increasing, outrageous rent. This year, let’s do something different.

