Jini Thornton Explains How You May Be Able To Get Your Students Loans Canceled [WATCH]

66,000 private student loans are being canceled and Jni Thornton is explaining if you’re included. Navient (previously known as Sallie Mae) was accused of giving out loans to those who couldn’t afford to repay them which Thornton calls predatory lending. The company is set to cancel over a billion dollars in loans but there are qualifications. To qualify, those loans also had to be taken out between 2002 and 2014 and there is a list of certain states that depend on that list as well.

Hear more about the loans in our Monday Money Matters segment below.

