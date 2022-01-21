Work & Money
North Carolina Has Millions of Unclaimed Cash that Could Be Yours

I know free money sounds too good to be true, but this is not a scam! North Carolina has millions of unclaimed cash and some of it could be yours. Each year, the law requires that money be turned over to the state when a business or other entity cannot locate the person it belongs to. An example of this could happen if you moved and switched insurance companies, and the previous insurance company owed you money in a rebate from pre-paid insurance. This money goes to the state until you are tracked down.

Check to see if the state has any unclaimed money under your name using the NCCash.com link. To receive the money, you only have to verify your identity. Feel free to share this information with others. Read the full story here.

 

