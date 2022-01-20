Charlotte
S’more Family Time at Quest Latta Nature Preserve on Friday night

Cooking S'mores by a Fire Pit

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty

The weather outside is cold but that doesn’t mean you can sit by the fire with family and friends.

Quest Latta Nature Preserve located at 6345 Sample Rd in Huntersville is hosting S’more Family Time Friday from 4-6 PM. Curl up by the campfire and roast marshmallows with family or friends.

Marshmallows and roasting sticks will be provided, but feel free to bring your own s’mores materials

“Bring a chair or picnic blanket and curl up by the campfire as we roast marshmallows, hang out with friends, and warm away those winter blues!”
The event is free by registration is required. For more details, CLICK HERE.

S’more Family Time at Quest Latta Nature Preserve on Friday night  was originally published on 927theblock.com

