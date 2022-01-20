Mobile Library Brings Books to Charlotte Communities with Limited Access

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We know about the ice cream truck but what about the library truck? That’s right! The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library now has wheels. The library started a mobile library service to serve communities with limited access to libraries. The “MoLi” is a 33-foot-long mobile truck filled with books, magazines, CDs, and DVDs to be checked out. The mobile library will stop at daycares, rec centers, and neighborhoods. The library’s route schedule will be posted on its calendar. Read the full story here.

