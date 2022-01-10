CLOSE
Gas prices in the Queen City don’t appear to be lowering by much. As of this morning, the average price of gas in Charlotte was $3.06 per gallon according to GasBuddy data. This is 88.4 cents per gallon higher than last year’s average. The good news is, there are some locations with lower-than-average gas prices. Read the full story here.
Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte Area
$2.82 – Cotsco (Charlotte)
- 500 Tyvola Rd
$2.82 – BJ’s (Pineville)
- 1715 Carolina Place Pkwy
$2.85 – Murphy USA (Charlotte)
- 2760 Ashley Rd
$2.86 QuikTrip (Charlotte)
- 3025 Wilkinson Blvd
$2.86 Marathon (Charlotte)
- 3800 Wilkinson Blvd
