Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte

Man Refuels His Car at Gas Station

Gas prices in the Queen City don’t appear to be lowering by much. As of this morning, the average price of gas in Charlotte was $3.06 per gallon according to GasBuddy data. This is 88.4 cents per gallon higher than last year’s average. The good news is, there are some locations with lower-than-average gas prices. Read the full story here.

Lowest Gas Prices in Charlotte Area

$2.82 – Cotsco (Charlotte)

  • 500 Tyvola Rd

$2.82 – BJ’s (Pineville)

  • 1715 Carolina Place Pkwy

$2.85 – Murphy USA (Charlotte)

  • 2760 Ashley Rd

$2.86 QuikTrip (Charlotte)

  • 3025 Wilkinson Blvd

$2.86 Marathon (Charlotte)

  • 3800 Wilkinson Blvd

