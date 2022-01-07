105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced all three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison.

Judge Walmsley ruled that Tracis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael will have life in prison without parole, while their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, received life in prison with the possibility of parole. The three men were found guilty of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in November of 2021 after being tired before a jury of their peers.

Arbery was jogging in his neighborhood when the trio of the Georgia men suspected that he was a neighborhood robber.

Judge Timothy Walmsley stated court before the reading of their sentencing that Ahmaud Arbery was “hunted down and shot”. Tracis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan are also awaiting trial for a separate federal hate crime charges

Ahmaud Arbery’s convicted killers sentenced to life in prison was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

