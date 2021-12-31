Education
UNC Charlotte Will Start Semester Remotely

While some universities in the Charlotte area have decided to continue in-person classes, UNC Charlotte announced today that they will start the spring semester remotely. UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber said that classes will be delivered online until Feb. 22. The university has also made changes to spring break. Spring break will remain a week long but will take place Feb. 8-12, before students return to campus. The decision was made due to the climb of positive cases within the state. Read the full story here. 

