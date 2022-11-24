Tips for Maintaining your Mental Health During Winter

HomeMinority Mental Health Awareness

Beautiful African-American woman relaxing at home

Source: Maca and Naca / Getty

Winter is quickly approaching and the risk of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) comes with it. This is when colder weather is linked to more depressive emotions.

  1. Add vitamin D to your diet. – Winter brings less sunlight so you may want to add vitamin D supplements to your daily intake.
  2. Unplug! – Unplugging can help bring you back to reality and connect with the world around you.

  3. Talk to someone about your feelings. – Talking to someone you trust such as a friend, mentor, or therapist could help you release any sadness you may feel.
  4. Go for a walk. – Going for a walk and enjoying nature can help put your mind at ease.
  5. Use essential oils to relax. – Essential oils such as lavender and Sandalwood have been proven to help with anxiety and calm the mind.
  6. Seek additional help if needed. – There’s nothing wrong with needing a little extra help.
covid , Health , mental health , Pandemic , winter

