Novant Health Launches Virtual Care Platform

With many health facilities in the area being packed due to COVID concerns, it may be hard to find available services for everyday health needs. Novant health has helped resolve this issue by launching a new digital health platform. The Novant Health Now platform allows patients to ask questions, seek expert support and receive real-time health information without having to physically enter the doctor’s office.

The platform offers a chatbot, 24/7 hotline, and 24/7 virtual care. Physicians are matched to patients based on their individual needs and specifications. Patients are also able to set their own appointments and access their medical records. Click here to read the full story.

