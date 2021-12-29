Health
HomeHealth

Red Cross Blood Supply Shortage Impacting Local Health Facilities

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Donating Blood

Source: FatCamera / Getty

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that blood supplies are lower than they have been in ten years and they are desperate for donations. Local facilities such as Novant Health are currently experiencing a blood shortage. During the holidays more children and adults are off from work, increasing the amount of accidents and need for blood.

African American donors play a critical role in helping those sickle cell disease. Individuals are encouraged to donate. Click here to read the full story.

blood donations , Health , novant health , Red Cross , sickle cell

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 2 days ago
11.27.55

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 2 weeks ago
03.04.40

‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White…

 2 weeks ago
03.05.40
Photos
Close