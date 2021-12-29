UNC Charlotte Will Require Those Without Booster to be Tested Weekly

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Another university in the Charlotte area has updated their COVID regulations. UNC Charlotte is mandating that all students and staff be vaccinated and boosted prior to returning in January. The university announced that anyone who is vaccinated but has not received a booster must participate in re-entry testing until the booster is received. Testing will take place weekly or until the individual provides proof of receiving a booster shot. The mandate goes into effect on Jan. 4. Read the full story here.

