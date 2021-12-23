‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Has A Release Date For Its Long-Awaited Return [Details Inside]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Season 3 of Atlanta finally has a release date for its long-awaited return.

After a three-year hiatus, Emmy award-winning series returns for its highly anticipated third season with two new episodes. Season 3 will include 10 episodes. It will be a historical debut for the show. The FX series will be available to watch throughout the season on Hulu.

FX plans to release a new teaser for the upcoming season on Christmas Day, and it will run during ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games.

Glover released a minute-long trailer of the new season on Halloween. The trailer focuses on a shot of Paper Boi, wearing a shirt reading “FAKEE” in front of servants facing the wall.

FX shared an official synopsis with Variety: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

Fans will be pleased to know that they don’t have to wait too long after the third season has aired to discover what happens next within the series. Both Seasons 3 and 4 were filmed and written together. One of the upcoming seasons is set in Atlanta while the other takes place in Europe.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment in a statement to Variety. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Season 2 titled, “Atlanta Robbin’ Season,” earned the series 14 Emmy nominations, becoming the most nominations for any comedy series. Atlanta has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Atlanta returns for Season 3 on Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu.

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Has A Release Date For Its Long-Awaited Return [Details Inside] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: