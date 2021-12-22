Arts & Entertainment
Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy & Cicely Tyson Amongst Inductees In 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Black entertainers don’t always get the accolades or the recognition they deserve, which is why we were so happy to see the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame established in Atlanta earlier this year.

With just over a week until the New Year rolls in, honorees for 2022 are looking just as elite as the class of 2021 with the latest including legends like Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, late entertainers Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles, plus a handful of others.

 

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony is scheduled to go down in Atlanta once again on Feb. 17, 2022. In addition to the aforementioned icons in Black entertainment, other honorees are set to include Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, the late Purple One himself Prince, Fugees member and solo star in her own right Ms. Lauryn Hill, West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg, Boston’s own New Jack Swing kings New Edition, game-changing R&B trio TLC and the soulful legend Lionel Richie. Tyler Perry will also be recognized on the strength of his many business ventures under the “mainstream mogul” category.

The world of gospel music will get shown some love as well with honorees Yolanda Adams, Donald Lawrence plus the singing siblings BeBe & CeCe Winans.

More on the BME Walk of Fame below:

“The Walk of Fame is a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association (BAM), a 501©(6) professional trade organization, and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), a 501©(4) organization.  With both a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will honor iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future.”

Congratulations to the 2022 inductees in the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame! Let us know if any of your favorites made the list.

 

 

