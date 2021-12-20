Travel
Olympia D’s Money Matter Tip: Save Money At The Pump This Holiday

Olympia D

It’s go time…because Christmas is this Saturday!  So, if you’re thinking about hitting the road to see your family and friends, there are a few tips you need to know so that you can save at the pump.

  1. Use a gas price app like Gas Buddy or Get Upside.  Even your Waze GPS can help you locate lower gas prices.

  2. Choose a good rewards program or credit card. That way you can get discounts or earn cash back on every purchase.
  3. Buy from a warehouse club like Sam’s Club. They usually have great gas prices.
  4. Check to see if the gas station you’re visiting offers discounted prices for cash purchases at the pump. If so, pay with cash and get the lower price!
